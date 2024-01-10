Meghan Markle's Suits co-stars 'do not want to work with her again'

Fans are convinced that Meghan Markle’s co-stars from hit Netflix show, Suits do not want her to join them in the upcoming spin-off.
The cast of the legal drama had a mini reunion sans the duchess at the Golden Globe Awards ceremony held on Sunday, Jan. 7.
Speaking to E! News host Keltie Knight on the red carpet, Meghan’s co-star Patrick J. Adams was asked about her potential return to acting.
In a savvy move, the actor, 42, redirected the question at the interviewer, asking: "You heard that rumour? She told you that directly?"
Also Read: Meghan Markle could appear in 'Suits' spin-off amid crumbling career
Keltie awkwardly admitted that they “made up a rumor," as she went on to ask, “But would you ever team up again?”
"I think Megan's a fantastic actor, so we'd be lucky to have her back in the industry," the Canadian actor replied, adding of a potential project together, "Yes, let's go, I'll do it again!"
However, fans were anything but convinced with the actor’s enthusiasm as they pointed out the cast’s previous reactions to questions about the former royal.
Also Read: Meghan Markle snubs ‘Suits’ revival after costars hinted at her comeback
"From the guy’s reaction, it is a rumour. It is obvious the cast don’t want to work with Meghan again,” wrote one on social media.
“The cast obviously don’t like her. They don’t group chat with her. Period,” they added, referencing Gina Torres’ revelation that the former actress didn’t share her number with the Suits’ costars.
John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's marriage has landed under scrutiny due to a viral Golden Globes moment
Jon Hamm tied the knot with Anna Osceola in a ceremony in Anderson Canyon in Big Sur in June 2023
Jimmy Kimmel asked Aaron Rodgers for apology after he made claims regarding Jeffrey Epstein documents
Selena Gomez recently went viral after she was spotted spilling a gossip to Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes 2024
Hailee Steinfeld and NFL athlete Josh Allen, 27, first sparked romance rumours in May 2023
Teyana Taylor filed for divorce from her husband of seven years Iman Shumpert in January 2023
Travis Scott continuing to co-parent daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 1 with Kylie Jenner amid Timothée Chalamet...
'3 Body Problem' will premiere on Netflix on March 21