Meghan Markle's Suits co-stars 'do not want to work with her again'

Fans are convinced that Meghan Markle’s co-stars from hit Netflix show, Suits do not want her to join them in the upcoming spin-off.



The cast of the legal drama had a mini reunion sans the duchess at the Golden Globe Awards ceremony held on Sunday, Jan. 7.

Speaking to E! News host Keltie Knight on the red carpet, Meghan’s co-star Patrick J. Adams was asked about her potential return to acting.

In a savvy move, the actor, 42, redirected the question at the interviewer, asking: "You heard that rumour? She told you that directly?"

Keltie awkwardly admitted that they “made up a rumor," as she went on to ask, “But would you ever team up again?”

"I think Megan's a fantastic actor, so we'd be lucky to have her back in the industry," the Canadian actor replied, adding of a potential project together, "Yes, let's go, I'll do it again!"

However, fans were anything but convinced with the actor’s enthusiasm as they pointed out the cast’s previous reactions to questions about the former royal.



"From the guy’s reaction, it is a rumour. It is obvious the cast don’t want to work with Meghan again,” wrote one on social media.

“The cast obviously don’t like her. They don’t group chat with her. Period,” they added, referencing Gina Torres’ revelation that the former actress didn’t share her number with the Suits’ costars.