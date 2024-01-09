Sam Worthington gears up for Avatar 4

Sam Worthington opens up about Avatar 4

Sam Worthington has recently opened up about next instalment of Avatar.



Speaking to PEOPLE at the Lift premiere in New York City, The Titan star revealed that the new sequel has gone back to work on it in a month.

“It’s bigger than you can imagine,” said Worthington.

In December 2022, director James Cameron told PEOPLE that Avatar 3 “is right on track” which was going to be released on December 20, 2024, but now it’s set to premiere on December 19, 2025.

Elsewhere in the interview, the director mentioned, “Three is actually much more straightforward than two” in terms of production.

“Two, we got hit with the pandemic in the middle of it and we were interrupted, and then we had to reboot and reboot the production and all that sort of thing. And it was a scramble to get it done,” dished out on the process of making Avatar: The Way of Water.

While talking about fourth Avatar movie released in 2029, Cameron told the outlet, “We see them and then we go away for six years and we come back. And so, the part where we come back is the part we haven't shot yet.”

“So, we'll start on that after three is released,” added the director.