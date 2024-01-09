Kelly Clarkson follows surprising routine to 'drop weight'

Kelly Clarkson shared her secrets to losing weight

Kelly Clarkson has opened up about how she "dropped weight" after deciding to take her health seriously.

Speaking on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the television host began by outlining how she is active in her daily life, having moved to New York and now spending the larger part of her commute walking.

“Walking in the city is quite the workout," said the star.

The Piece By Piece singer got into the nitty gritty of her routine, elaborating that she incorporates advanced techniques to help her spped up the process to lose weight.

"I’m really into infrared saunas right now. And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down," the singer added.

Speaking about her meals, the singer surprised her audience as she revealed that she did not follow a vegan diet diet but rather preferred to follow a protein diet with a healthy helping of meat.

"I eat a healthy mix," she said.

"I dropped weight because I’ve been listening to my doctor — a couple years I didn’t. And 90% of the time I’m really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I’m a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry, vegetarians in the world!

"But I still splurge. The other night I had a frozen yogurt with my daughter, and it was magical," she said.