Cillian Murphy's censored remarks at Golden Globes 2024 revealed

The 81st Golden Globe Awards took place in the United States on Sunday night.



Oppenheimer, without a doubt, was the night's biggest winner, as Greta Gerwig and Nolan fought for the major prizes in what was supposed to be the Oscars' precursor.

Best Drama, Best Director (Christopher Nolan), Best Score (Ludwig Göransson), Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.), and Best Actor in a Leading Role (Cillian Murphy) were all won by Oppenheimer.

The actor, who plays the inventor of the atomic bomb in the film, accepted his prize and gave the customary winner's speech on stage at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

But this one had one odd detail, which was that it was able to get past the broadcaster's censoring barriers.

"I'm the luckiest f***ing man alive," he said. After the ceremony was no longer broadcast live, Murphy deleted that particular phrase from his remarks.

In addition, the actor wants to acknowledge the significance of the work and the direction of Christopher Nolan, calling the British filmmaker the "master."

"The first time I stepped on a Nolan set, I knew it was different," he said.

"I could tell by the level of rigour, the level of focus, the level of dedication and the total lack of seating options for the actors, that I was in the hands of a visionary director, a master."