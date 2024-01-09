Willem Dafoe shouts out his wife as he makes history at Hollywood Walk of Fame

file footage

Willem Dafoe was cheered on by his forever support system, his wife Giada Colagrande as he was conferred the Hollywood Walk of Fame star.



The Spider-Man actor became the first recipient of the honor of 2024 during the ceremony held on Monday, Jan. 8.

During the speech, Dafoe enthused about his stellar career spanning decades, and later shouted-out his wife, whom he married nearly 18 years ago.

“Finally, thank you to my wife Giada Colagrande, who teaches me gratitude and reminds me not to spit on my luck,” he shared at the end of his speech.

The John Wick actor was also joined by his famous friends, including Pedro Pascal, Mark Ruffalo, Camila Morrone, and Guillermo Del Toro among others.

“I just want to say it’s wonderful to be part of this community of artists and entertainers, people that — by sharing their experience, imagining others’ perspectives, telling stories, and musing on what is, was, and most importantly could be," the 68-year-old star gushed.

He added: "They make us feel closer to each other and connect us, creating an important dialogue particularly needed in these detached, technology-driven and divisive times. So I’m glad to be with people like this and hopefully we’re making this a better world somehow."

Dafoe and Colagrande tied the knot in 2005 after meeting on the “street in Rome” a year prior, as the former told the Guardian in 2009.

“I knew of her because I'd seen her films and we had some mutual friends," he said at the time.