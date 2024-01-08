Billie Eilish delivers heartfelt speech for ‘Barbie’ at 2024 Golden Globes

File Footage

Billie Eilish delivered an emotional speech after receiving the Best Song - Motion Picture award for her popular Barbie song, What Was I Made For?



The songstress accepted the notable accolade alongside her brother, Finneas O'Connell, who co-wrote Barbie's soulful track with her.

At the start, Billie expressed immense gratitude towards the film's director-writer Greta Gerwig, star Margot Robbie, and others.



Later, she admired her brother, saying, "I was not expecting this in this moment Thank you to my brother, Finneas. You are the reason I am who I am."



Speaking of her past difficult year, the Lovely singer said, "It was exactly a year ago almost that we were shown the movie and I was very, very miserable and depressed at the time. Writing that song kind of saved me a little bit."



She continued, "A year later and here we are. It’s really surreal. I feel incredibly, incredibly lucky, incredibly lucky and grateful."



While showering praise on all the artists presented on the show, Billie said, "You guys scare the living hell out of me — everyone in this room! Thank you so much! This means the world!"



In 2022, the talented sibling duo won in the same category for their song No Time to Die.

