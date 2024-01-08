Christopher Nolan honours Heath Ledger during Golden Globe acceptance speech

Christopher Nolan honours Heath Ledger during 2024 Golden Globe acceptance speech for best director

Christopher Nolan took a moment to remember late actor Heath Ledger in his acceptance speech after winning best director of a motion picture for Oppenheimer.

Nolan, 53, recalled of the year his 2008 film The Dark Knight was up for awards, and he had to accept an award on behalf Ledger as he had recently passed away.

“The only time I’ve ever been on this stage before was accepting one of these on behalf of our dear friend, [the late] Heath Ledger, and that was complicated and challenging for me,” he began.

“And in the middle of speaking, I looked down at Robert Downey Jr., [who] caught my eye and gave me a look of support,” Nolan continued.



“The same look [he’s] giving me now — the same love and support he showed so many people in your community over the years.

Ledger died almost 16 years ago in New York City at age 28. He died from an accidental overdose of prescription medications, including painkillers, anti-anxiety drugs and sleeping pills.

Nolan then went on to say that he thought it would be “simpler” to accept the award as himself but he realised as a director, he “can only accept awards on behalf of people” as filmmakers bring people together.

Also in the running were filmmakers Bradley Cooper for Maestro, Greta Gerwig for Barbie, Yorgos Lanthimos for Poor Things, Martin Scorsese for Killers of the Flower Moon and Celine Song for Past Lives.

