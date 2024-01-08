Bobbie Jean Carter buried next to late sister Leslie in private family ceremony

The Carter clan previously lost Aaron Carter in 2022 and Leslie Carter in 2012

Bobbie Jean Carter has been laid to rest.

The late sister of Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter was buried next to her their sister Leslie – who passed away over a decade prior – in her home state of Florida.

TMZ reported that the Carter family held a small, private ceremony outside of Tampa, Florida, with close friends and family in attendance.

It is no clear whether Nick was in attendance, however, Bobbie’s mother, Jane – who announced the news of her death to TMZ – reportedly gave the eulogy at the ceremony.

A source further told the outlet that Bobbie Jean was buried next to her late sister so that their mother could visit both of them frequently.

Bobbie’s death was the third loss among the seven Carter siblings, following Leslie’s death in 2012 from a prescription drug overdose and brother Aaron’s death in 2022.

Bobbie Jean was found unresponsive in her bathroom on December 23, 2023 – just like her late brother Aaron – at the age of 41.

Though an official cause of death was never revealed, the family believes that Bobbie Jean went into cardiac arrest at home. She was also mom to eight-year-old daughter Bella, who is currently in the care of her grandmother Jane.

Bobbie had a history of drug use and faced a tumultuous year following probation for theft and drug possession. At the time of her death, however, Bobbie’s roommate insisted she had not used drugs since her prison release.

Following her death, their other sister Angel shared a bittersweet tribute to not only Bobbie but all her late siblings, acknowledging the collective childhood trauma they all endured.

“I know why Leslie, Aaron, and now you ended up in the circumstances that you did,” Angel wrote to her Instagram.