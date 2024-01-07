The Last of Us star Nick Offerman hints at NEW season

'The Last of Us' Nick Offerman hints at NEW season

Nick Offerman has revealed that another version of The Last of Us has been 'pitched' following a roaring success the first season received.

He explicitly shared his thoughts on the subject while speaking to Deadline and shared whether fans could expect him to appear on any further projects.

“Oh, great question but I would have to ask somebody with a higher pay grade than myself.”

The actor who is known for playing Bill on HBO’S The Last of Us, revealed that an idea “has been pitched,” adding, “I think we pitched a whole mini-series of a prequel of their lives before they met each other. It could be a musical.”

He continued: “We’re not short on ideas. We’ll just we’ll see what Craig [Mazin] and Neil [Druckmann] come up with.”

He remained tight-lipped when asked about the progress of the upcoming season. Although he did express a great deal of interest in reprising the role if he has to.

The actor added: “Oh sure. I was lucky this time. They needed a guy who could use a shovel. Three of us in Hollywood, Harrison Ford passed and Jane Lynch was not available.”

Offerman received his first Emmy Award on Saturday, January, 6 for playing Outstanding Guest Actor, Bill on the series.