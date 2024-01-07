Navy deploys warships in Arabian Sea to ensure safety of Pakistan's trade routes

RAWALPINDI: Following a recent incident of maritime security, the Pakistan Navy said on Sunday it deployed warships in the Arabian Sea to ensure the security of the country’s trade routes.



A spokesperson said Pakistan Navy ships are continuously patrolling the Arabian Sea to ensure the safety of Pakistan's trade routes.

The development comes two days after India's navy said it rescued 21 crew members from a vessel in the Arabian Sea after a hijacking distress call, the latest attack on commercial shipping in the region.

Last month, the Indian navy deployed several warships into the sea to "maintain a deterrent presence" after a string of recent shipping attacks, including a drone strike near India's coast which the United States has blamed on Iran.

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis had claimed responsibility for a missile attack on a Pakistan-bound container ship in the Red Sea in an attempt to attack Israel with drones amid its assault on Gaza.

MSC Mediterranean Shipping had said there were no injuries to its crew from the attack on its ship, the United VIII, en route from King Abdullah Port, Saudi Arabia to Karachi.

In the statement today, the Pakistan Navy said continuous aerial surveillance of the commercial passages is also being done “to ensure the safety of Pakistan and international merchant ships”.

“Pakistan Navy is well aware of its national responsibility in maintaining maritime peace and order in the region,” it added.

Houthis of Yemen are playing an escalating role in the Middle East, attacking ships in the Red Sea and firing drones and missiles at Israel in a campaign they say aims to support Palestinians in the Gaza war.

The Houthis' role has added to the conflict's regional risks, threatening sea lanes through which much of the world's oil is shipped, and worrying states on the Red Sea as Houthi rockets and drones fly towards Israel.