Rita Ora expresses desire to collaborate with Dua Lipa

Rita Ora definitively dismissed rumours of a long-standing feud with Dua Lipa, expressing her desire to collaborate with Dua and two other prominent British female chart-toppers.

The 33-year-old singer is optimistic about the prospect of working together on a new track with Dua, Bebe Rexha, and Ava Max, all of whom share a South East European heritage.

Addressing speculation about rivalry on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast hosted by Amanda Hirsch, Rita discussed her hopes for a collaborative effort.

Amanda highlighted the significant presence of Albanians in the music industry, to which Rita responded positively, noting the positive change since her start in 2012 when there were fewer.

'So, now, we have Dua Lipa and Bebe Rexha, and-,' she was cut off by Amanda who asked if she ever got compared to them.

Rita responded: 'I think it's a natural thing when people get compared, especially because there's not a lot of us in that part of the world.'

Amanda then asked if they had ever come together, and Rita said: 'Yeah. With Ava Max and Bebe, I have.'

She continued: 'Not so much with Dua, yet, but it would be great if we all did something great together. Just to kind of represent.'

Both Rita and Dua, who hail from Kosovo and share Albanian heritage, have a deeper connection, as their grandfathers were friends. Despite reports over the years suggesting a feud between them, including efforts by Bebe Rexha, 34, to act as a mediator, Rita aims to put these speculations to rest.