Starsky & Hutch star David Soul dies at 80 after a 'valiant' battle with cancer

David Soul, known for his phenomenal role as Kenneth “Hutch” Hutchinson on Starsky & Hutch died on Thursday, January 4, after battling cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
His wife, Helen Snell shared the news in a statement to PEOPLE, describing the actor as a “beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother.”
She went on to list down Soul's many qualities, noting, “He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist and dear friend.”
"His smile, laughter and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched."
Soul starred in the crime-solving series, Starsky & Hutch from 1975 to 1979 and is also known for his role in Here Come the Brides that aired from 1968 to 1970.
The American-British actor starred alongside Paul Michael Glaser and Bobby Sherman. He appeared on several British television shows, including Holby City, Lewis, and Little Britain.
The actor and singer was convicted and incarcerated in the 1980s’ for domestic violence, for attacking his seven-month pregnant wife.
He served his probationary diversion programme and was released shortly.
The late actor acknowledged his guilt that stemmed from his time in prison and later made a visit to his cell to talk sense into his inmates about domestic violence.
Sarah Ferguson marked her return to the royal fold as she attended the Christmas festivities at Sandringham
The eating list is making Swifties crazy
The Duchess of Sussex is expected to save her crumbling Hollywood career with tell-all memoir
Kate Middleton often marks the occasion at her and Prince William’s country home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall
Prince Andrew was stripped off of his military titles and royal patronages in 2022 following his sex scandal
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are having a hard time gaining the public's trust back
Netflix Society of the Snow unveiled the true story behind 1972 Uruguayan flight crash
Kanye West recently received serious backlash for sharing explicit photos of his wife Bianca Censori