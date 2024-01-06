Starsky & Hutch star David Soul dies at 80 after a 'valiant' battle with cancer

Starsky & Hutch's David Soul dies at 80 after a 'valient' battle with cancer

David Soul, known for his phenomenal role as Kenneth “Hutch” Hutchinson on Starsky & Hutch died on Thursday, January 4, after battling cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

His wife, Helen Snell shared the news in a statement to PEOPLE, describing the actor as a “beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother.”

She went on to list down Soul's many qualities, noting, “He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist and dear friend.”

"His smile, laughter and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched."

Soul starred in the crime-solving series, Starsky & Hutch from 1975 to 1979 and is also known for his role in Here Come the Brides that aired from 1968 to 1970.

The American-British actor starred alongside Paul Michael Glaser and Bobby Sherman. He appeared on several British television shows, including Holby City, Lewis, and Little Britain.

The actor and singer was convicted and incarcerated in the 1980s’ for domestic violence, for attacking his seven-month pregnant wife.

He served his probationary diversion programme and was released shortly.

The late actor acknowledged his guilt that stemmed from his time in prison and later made a visit to his cell to talk sense into his inmates about domestic violence.