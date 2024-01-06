Elijah Blue Allman delivers major blow to mom Cher in court hearing

Cher received an unprecedented response from her son, Elijah Blue Allman, of whom she filed for a temporary conservatorship last month.

Before the court hearing on Friday, the Grammy-winning musician, 77, claimed that Allman had gone ‘missing’ and feared son’s money would be “immediately spent on drugs.”

However, Allman made it in time for the hearing accompanied by his wife, Marieangela King, with whom he recently reconciled.

Read More: Cher denied temporary conservatorship of son in court hearing

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge rejected the music icon’s conservatorship petition Friday, according to the Daily Mail. During the hearing, Allman shared that if need be, his wife would be his conservator and not his mom.

Allman admitted that he has “struggled with addiction and spent money in ways that have not always been the most responsible” but insisted that he’s under the care of a doctor and is “attending AA meetings.”

“I recently passed a drug test and am willing to submit to future drug tests,” he claimed. “I am clean and sober from illicit substances for over 90 days now and am fully capable of and committed to managing the money I receive quarterly from the trust left by my late father.”

Allman shared that he recently filed to dismiss his divorce from King, explaining that the two are working on their relationship now that he has “found a path to sobriety.”

Read More: Cher accused by son’s wife for careless treatment amid conservatorship filing



“I believe that my wife would have priority to be appointed conservator, if necessary, but I do not need that, either,” he added.

Acknowledging that his mom is “looking out for [his] best interests,” he does “not need her unsolicited help or support at this time.”