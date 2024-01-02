Cher accused by son’s wife for careless treatment amid conservatorship filing

File Footage

Elijah Blue Allman’s estranged wife, Marieangela King, slammed Cher for “into a lockdown facility” in Mexico just a couple of months before filing for a conservatorship.



King, 36, told Page Six that Cher and her family has “historically excluded” her from making decisions regarding Allman’s “treatment and hopeful recovery”

She added that she was also not included when Cher allegedly “kidnapped” her son to get him into rehab and placed him in a “locked cage” instead of a “legitimate, ethically operated” facility.

Read More: Cher’s unruly move to keep her son away from estranged wife

The singer and actress, 77, is seeking to be the sole conservator of her son’s estate in bid to “protect Elijah’s property from loss or injury,” given his alleged issues relating to substance abuse, stated legal documents, obtained by Page Six.

In the legal documents, the Moonstruck star mentioned that her son’s estranged wife is not fit to be his conservator because “their tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises.”

King denied claims that she ever “enabled” Allman’s substance abuse and maintained that she has never “suffered from any form of substance abuse, mental health or addiction issues.”

Read More: Cher files for conservatorship of son Elijah Blue Allman amid drug abuse

She stated that she was “not OK” with Allman, 47, “being coerced” in “pop-up, makeshift, unethical scam rehabs which take full advantage of families in desperate situations and seek to fraudulently exploit insurance companies for services not rendered.”

The rep for King shared that she hoped to settle Allman’s substance abuse issues privately before Cher filed to be sole conservator.