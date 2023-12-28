Cher files for conservatorship of son Elijah Blue Allman amid drug abuse

Cher has filed for a conservatorship of her son Elijah Blue Allman due to his alleged issues relating to substance abuse.

The singer and actress, 77, is seeking to be the sole conservator of her son’s estate since he cannot take care of himself and “substantially unable to manage his financial resources,” stated legal documents, obtained by Page Six.

In the documents, Cher claimed that her son requires a conservator “urgently” since he will be receiving assets from the trust by the end of the year.

She expressed her “concern” that “any funds distributed to Elijah will be immediately spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself and putting Elijah’s life at risk.”

In a bid to “protect Elijah’s property from loss or injury,” the Moonstruck star is making the request. The document also states that his estranged wife, Marieangela King, is not fit to be his conservator because “their tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises.”

She explained that she hasn’t been able to “discuss Elijah’s preferences concerning the appointment of a temporary conservator” because his “current mental and physical health issues” leave him “unable to form or express a preference” concerning the appointment of a conservator for his estate.