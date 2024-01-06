Cher denied temporary conservatorship of son in court hearing

Cher appears adamant to prove that her son Elijah Blue Allman requires an immediate conservatorship calling it a ‘life and death situation.’

However, Cher’s request to control her son’s estate has been temporarily denied.

The singer and actress, 77, filed a motion for a conservatorship of her son last month due to his issue with substance abuse.

Read More: Cher’s son Elijah goes missing day before conservatorship hearing: Report

Allman, alongside his estranged wife Marieangela King, appeared in court in Los Angeles on Friday for a conservatorship hearing brought on by his mom, who herself was not present.

Although, Cher’s lawyers argued that the “ability to be able to receive the money on behalf of Mr Allman” was given on that day “to simply be sure to safeguard it and be used for his benefit,” calling it “a life and death decision.”

However, the judge ultimately denied the ex parte motion, arguing that Allman and his legal team did not have enough time to review all documents, as they were filed on Thursday.

Read More: Cher accused by son’s wife for careless treatment amid conservatorship filing

During the hearing, Allman also requested court approval of new counsel as his previously assigned court-appointed lawyer proved to have a “conflict of interest.”

The attorneys he suggested were approved and the temporary hearing was ordered to continue on January 29.