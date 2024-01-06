Bianca Censori revamps style after marrying Kanye West

Australian-born beauty Bianca Censori, who celebrated her 29th birthday on Saturday, has undergone quite the transformation since her wedding to American rapper Kanye West in 2022.

A little-known Melbourne architect, Bianca, made global headlines on Tuesday after her husband posted a trio of raunchy photos of her posing in barely any clothing on Instagram.



In contrast, photos of Bianca taken before she met Kanye show her dressed. She also previously had long hair, and wore much heavier makeup.



Bianca has completely revamped her style by chopping her mane into a boyish pixie cut and regularly choosing to go barefaced after falling in love with Kanye, who's set to release of his new album Vultures later this month.

She has also overhauled wardrobe thanks to her fashion designer beau, and is know known for wearing bizarre, flesh-baring and often unflattering outfits.



Soon after Bianca's raunchy images went viral, many fans couldn't help but point out how similar Bianca looked to the controversial rapper's ex-wife Kim Kardashian, with one reacting to see the photo: "I swear I thought that was Kim." Another added "You're dressing her up like Kim."