Taylor Swift fans 'not surprised' by her solo attendance at Golden Globes: Here's why

Fans of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have voiced their opinions following the singer's unsatisfactory news regarding her lover.
Although Swifties were already much opinionated about the singer’s relationship and calling it a ‘PR stunt,’ they have somewhat made peace with Kelce’s circumstances.
The Blank Space crooner is scheduled to attend the Golden Globes on Sunday, but Kelce, who is in Los Angeles at the same time, is not going to go with her, according to a Page Six source.
According to the journal, which cited sources, Kelce's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, will take on the LA Chargers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The game will be shown prior to the Globes.
Reacting to the disappointing news for Swift, one fan commented, “This will be the first time in a long time he focused on football. I understand, it's Taylor Swift. But he needs to play some football at a much higher level than he has so far this year.”
“Both have busy careers so not surprising if each is busy with their own events. Allowing that room is/will be important if they are to continue as a couple,” the second added.
The third chimed in, “Why would he when she leaves town in less than 48 hours after every single game!”
On Sunday, January 7, the 81st Golden Globes will take place, signaling the beginning of the Hollywood film and television awards season.
