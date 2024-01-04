Amy Dowden returns to hospital shortly after ITV's Lorraine appearance

Moments after her appearance on Wednesday's episode of Lorraine, Amy Dowden revealed she was back in the hospital.
The 33-year-old Strictly Come Dancing professional received a breast cancer diagnosis in May, leading to a mastectomy. Further treatment was required as doctors discovered another form of cancer.
Despite completing her treatment, Amy faced challenges like sepsis and a lung blood clot during chemotherapy.
Following a live TV appearance with Lorraine Kelly, Amy returned to the hospital for another appointment. Sharing a photo from the medical facility, she commented, 'From @Lorraine to a hospital apt. How very different worlds!'
During her appearance on the show, Amy discussed how her life had been 'changed forever' due to her health struggles.
She admitted feeling 'bitter' on New Year's Eve, seeing others' 2023 highlights amid her breast cancer battle. Amy also opened up about entering 2024, expressing 'jealousy' over social media posts.
Meghan Markle has been left "bruised" by the criticism caused by Scobie's Endgame
Prince Harry allegedly showed his solo bonding to Meghan Markle at Queen's funeral
Jeffrey Epstein documents damage Prince Andrew’s hope of restoring reputation
Royal fans have previously commented on the couple's 'relatable' style of parenting
America Ferrara shares how she and her husband kept his cameo a secret in a new interview
Kelly Clarkson explains her decision to move her kids from NYC to LA
King Charles, royal family hailed for their 'right decision' about Sarah Ferguson
Michelle recalls her first meeting with young cast from new Netflix show