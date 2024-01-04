Amy Dowden returns to hospital shortly after ITV's Lorraine appearance

The Strictly Come Dancing professional, 33, was told she had breast cancer in May

Moments after her appearance on Wednesday's episode of Lorraine, Amy Dowden revealed she was back in the hospital.

The 33-year-old Strictly Come Dancing professional received a breast cancer diagnosis in May, leading to a mastectomy. Further treatment was required as doctors discovered another form of cancer.

Despite completing her treatment, Amy faced challenges like sepsis and a lung blood clot during chemotherapy.

Following a live TV appearance with Lorraine Kelly, Amy returned to the hospital for another appointment. Sharing a photo from the medical facility, she commented, 'From @Lorraine to a hospital apt. How very different worlds!'

During her appearance on the show, Amy discussed how her life had been 'changed forever' due to her health struggles.

She admitted feeling 'bitter' on New Year's Eve, seeing others' 2023 highlights amid her breast cancer battle. Amy also opened up about entering 2024, expressing 'jealousy' over social media posts.