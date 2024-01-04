'Calm' Kate Middleton forced to deal with Prince William's 'extreme mood swings'

Prince William and Princess Kate often find themselves in unproductive arguments due to the former's anger issues.

Writing in his book, William at 40: The Making of a Modern Monarch, royal author Robert Jobson claimed the Prince and Princess of Wales have “heated” rows due to the future King’s “notably short fuse”.

“He can be a bit of a shouter when he loses it,” a royal aide allegedly told Jobson, according to the book.

The journalist went on to compare William with his late mother Diana, pointing out their “extreme mood swings,” adding, “She could be your best friend one minute and the next your worst enemy.”

“It’s fair to say the [former] Duke and the Duchess give as good as they get if their disagreement results in raised voices,” affirmed the royal aide to Jobson.

“But they know each other so well, it usually blows over quickly – and she is, on the whole, a major calming influence on him,” they added.

Despite their dynamics behind closed doors, Kate and William are not only affectionate toward one another in public settings, but also steal a moment or two for subtle PDA once in a while.