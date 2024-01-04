Taylor Swift dethrones Elvis Presley for most weeks at no 1 on Billboard 200

Taylor Swift, the ever-evolving pop icon, has rewritten music history! With her re-recorded album 1989 (Taylor's Version) spending a stunning fifth non-consecutive week at the top of the Billboard 200 chart, Swift has officially surpassed Elvis Presley's record for the most weeks at No. 1 by a solo artist.



Presley, the undisputed King of Rock and Roll, held the record with 67 weeks at No. 1 across 10 chart-topping albums throughout his illustrious career.

But Swift, with her unmatched work ethic and unwavering fan base, has now climbed to a legendary 68 weeks atop the chart, solidifying her status as a modern-day music titan.

This achievement signifies the immense success of Swift's re-recording project, a journey fueled by her determination to reclaim ownership of her early music masters.

Following a public dispute with her former record label, Swift embarked on a mission to re-record her first six albums, giving her creative control and financial benefits over her work.

1989 (Taylor's Version) packed with beloved hits like Shake It Off, Blank Space, and Bad Blood, the album resonated with audiences anew, topping the charts once again and proving the enduring power of Swift's songwriting and artistry.

Swift's historic feat transcends individual accolades. But the record-breaking doesn't stop there. Swift is just one week shy of matching the Beatles' record for most No. 1 albums by a group with 19. Only two other artists, Barbra Streisand and Garth Brooks, have more No. 1 albums than Swift's total of 13.

With her boundless creativity and relentless drive, it's clear that Taylor Swift's reign at the top of the music industry is far from over. So, Swifties, shake it off and celebrate!