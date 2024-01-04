Justin Long fantasises about future kids in wife Kate Bosworth’s birthday tribute

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth currently do not share any children togethe

Justin Long sees a bassinet or two in his future with wife Kate Bosworth.

Taking to Instagram Tuesday to celebrate his wife’s 41st birthday, Long gushed over Bosworth in an incredibly sweet, heartfelt, and romantic tribute, telling his hypothetical children how amazing of a woman she is.

“One day our kids might ask me ‘Dad, why did you write sappy things about Mom on that old Instagram app? The one you won’t let us use?’” Long mused after penning sweet nothings for Bosworth.

Long then wrote his reply: “Well… because there are a lot of poisonous things on the Internet but your mom always inspires me to put good things into the world,” adding that “of all joys, touching your Mom and making her smile are my favorites.”

He continued that when his children will naturally be disgusted at his parents’ affection – as children do – and question why he loves doing those things, he’d say, “Because she completed all of your Dad’s favorite love songs. Even ones he hadn’t thought about since he was a kid.”

He continued, “There was a line in that song that went like this ‘…and there ain’t no nothin’ we can’t love each other through…’ And one year, when she was 40, your Mom completed that song too. She’s simply the best.”



Alongside the caption, he uploaded a sweet video montage of their life as a couple so far.

Bosworth and Long started dating in December 2021 and secretly tied the knot in 2023.