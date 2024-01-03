T.J. Holmes subtly accuses ex-wife Marilee Fiebig of ‘planting’ stories

T.J. Holmes appeared to have made a pointed comment at his ex-wife Marilee Fiebig’s romance with Andrew Shue, Amy Robach’s ex-husband.

Holmes, 46, and girlfriend Amy Robach, 50 who started their podcast Amy and T.J. in December 2023, discussed the lessons they learned in 2023 with their first episode of year 2024.

“Tabloid stories aren’t reported. They are planted. I got a whole education on this this year,” Holmes said before Robach added, “That’s a good one and very true.”

The comment comes after rumours surfaced that the former spouses of Holmes and Robach have sparked romance after they bonded over their shared pain and ‘traumatic experience of being cheated on.’

The ex-anchors of Good Morning America, haven’t directly addressed the news of Fiebig, 46, and Shue, 56, dating.

News of Robach and Holmes’ romance was made public in November 2022, when photos of them cosying up together surfaced. Soon after, the two were booted off from the morning show in January 2023, leaving them without jobs for nearly a year.

The couple launched their podcast on the anniversary of the day their romance made headlines.

Holmes clarified in the first episode that they were “outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses” when in reality it was the day when the two were “in divorce proceedings.”