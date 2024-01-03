Amber Rose reveals how she’s coping with ex Wiz Khalifa after painful split

Amber Rose shares 10-year-old Sebastian Taylor with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa

Amber Rose shared an update on her relationship status with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa.

The model, 40, who is set to appear Tamron Hall talk show, dished on how she navigated her split from Khalifa and finding positivity in her life.

During the appearance, Hall asked Rose about a previous interview in which she discussed the toll breaking up with the Black and Yellow rapper, 36, took on her, via People Magazine.

In November, Rose said on the No Jumper Podcast that she “cried for like three years straight” after her divorce since “Wiz was the love of my life.”

In the interview with Hall, she shared that “usually, celebrities won’t do that ‘cause they don’t want the whole internet to say something. And for me, I just need to be honest.”

She explained that celebrity or not, “people often hide their heart to protect their heart.”



Rose shares 10-year-old Sebastian Taylor with Khalifa. She has another son, four-year-old Slash Electric Alexander, with ex Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards.

On her relationship with her child’s father, Rose said, “I think that me and Wiz are so, best friends now, that — we’re so far past being in love that I can say that now, right?”

She continued, “It’s not like anything that we would circle back to or anything. We’re just friends and co-parents.”