Pretty Little Liars’ Lucy Hale shares ‘greatest gift’ after years of addiction

Lucy Hale talks about addiction and sobriety in new year post

Pretty Little Liars’ Lucy Hale celebrated her sobriety as 2023 ended and the actress stepped in 2024.



The star thought back on how her life has changed after making the decision to give up alcohol in a touching post marking two years sober.

"This continues to be the greatest gift I've given myself," the 34-year-old captioned a Jan. 2 Instagram post.

"I remain so grateful for another year of growth, growing pains, lessons, joys, and self realizations."

Lucy went on to say that "interactions, conversations, and moments of vulnerability" with strangers and with various people in her life have given her "so much meaning."

"Those experiences have been my favorite takeaway from this last year," the Hating Game actress added.

"To every person I have connected with…thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Speaking candidly about her battles with drinking, the Truth or Dare star also addressed those who could be facing addiction.

"Lastly, if you are struggling please know you are not alone and that you do not have to trek this path alone," she wrote.

"There is no right or wrong way to heal and it is deeply personal and unique to each of us. My only advice is to remain open hearted, curious, and to find the people who see and support you. It does get better. Take it moment by moment."

A picture showing the years, months, days, and hours that Lucy had been sober was posted with the heartfelt message.

Lucy Hale's Addiction to Sobriety Journey

The Dude actress, who previously acknowledged it took years to get clean, has acknowledged in the past that it hasn't been a simple achievement.

"I've been working on getting sober since I was 20," she revealed on a February episode of the Diary of a CEO with Steven Barlett podcast.

"I'm 33, it takes time. It took patience with myself."

But, in the end, Lucy did win the battle against her addiction.

"I can show up exactly who I am and share my story, and to actually be able to talk about this is so freeing because it's not chaining me down anymore," she said.

"It takes the power away from it. I can be Lucy, which is not always cute at times. Its dark and disgusting and scary and that's what makes us all complex, beautiful human beings, is we all have got this shadow self."