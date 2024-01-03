Penelope Cruz opens up about playing Laura Ferrari in new movie, Ferrari

Penelope Cruz reflects on playing Laura Ferrari in new movie, Ferrari

Penelope Cruz has recently dished out details about playing Laura Ferrari in new movie, Ferrari.

Speaking to Empire magazine, Penelope opened up that she “cried” on the set of her movie featuring Shailene Woodley and Adam Driver.

While talking about sad energy over Laura’s bedroom, the Desperado actress said, “It was a lot of colours that were supposed to be happy but to me it had a very sad energy.”

“I started to cry, understanding what it would be like for this woman spending so much time hiding in that room, missing her son and missing what she had in that relationship with Enzo,” revealed the 49-year-old.

Penelope mentioned, “There was something that happened to in that room and I think it also happened to Michael [Mann, director].”

The actress pointed out, “For us it had a meaning.”

“We could see it there and remember the effect it had on us the first time we saw it,” remarked the Spanish actress.

Elaborating on why she decided to do Laura character, Penelope stated, “When I was doing my research, a lot of people were saying to me she had mental problems, she was just hiding at home, she was crazy – she had nothing to do with the company.”

She remarked, “And the more I would read about her, the more furious these comments would make me.”

“She's much more important for the family than people have known or people wanted to know,” added the actress.