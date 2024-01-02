Prince Andrew narrowly misses another scandal amid ‘disturbing’ new claims

Prince Andrew nearly misses the consequences of a sex scandal after his accuser, Johanna Sjoberg, missed a deadline to file her claim.
The disgraced Duke of York’s was accused of sexual assault by Virginia Giuffre, who claimed Andrew raped her when she was 17.
The allegations were a part of the case brought against Andrew’s pal, convicted paedophile Jeffery Epstein, who committed suicide in prison in 2019, and his now-jailed conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell.
Giuffre ended up receiving an out-of-court settlement of $16 million USD and many assumed that the Sjoberg would also end up getting a big settlement out of the disgraced royal.
However, this will not come to pass after Sjoberg did not file the motion in time in the United States.
Sources close to Andrew told MailOnline that the Duke is “mightily relieved” with the matter and now wants to focus on “rebuilding his image.”
However, King Charles’ younger is not off the hook yet since new ‘disturbing’ evidence, including Sjoberg’s, will reportedly be presented in court on January 2, per The Daily Mail.
The latest claims are in 170 legal papers which are being unsealed on the orders of a judge.
