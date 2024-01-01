Lewis Capaldi drops five 'beautiful' new songs after career break

Lewis Capaldi surprises fans with five new songs for the New Year, despite a career break.

Scottish sensation 27, made a delightful return to social media after six months to announce the release of five new songs.

Despite taking a break from the spotlight for mental health reasons, Capaldi treated fans to the extended edition of his second album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent.

The songs have already been praised as beautiful, marking a surprising and appreciated move by the singer who announced his career hiatus in June 2023 at Glastonbury due to his struggle with Tourette's syndrome.

One fan who had already listened to the new additions shortly after midnight gushed: 'Lewis thank you so much for these 5 new songs. They are so beautiful and honest and they made me feel understood.'

The tracks are called Strangers, A Cure For Minds Unwell, Someone I Could Die For, The Ancient Art Of Always F***ing Up and Old Navy Blue.

Lewis explained: 'After some back-and-forth about whether it was the right thing to do, I've decided it would be a shame for these extra five songs, which are so incredibly special to me, to sit on my hard drive, never to see the light of day.'

The album originally hit number one in the UK charts after its May 2023 release, staying there for two consecutive weeks.

Lewis added on X: 'I was absolutely terrified of disappointing you all, afraid of not living up to expectations and, in all honesty, scared that the whole thing would be a complete flop.

'But thanks to all of you, it wasn't.

'It's mind-blowing to see the songs on this album still resonating with so many of you despite the fact I've not been out there promoting it or touring, it means the world to me.

And many were quick to thank and congratulate him on the 'lovely' tunes, saying: 'Thank you so much for these new songs, Lewis! I love your honesty in them. I wish you all the best for 2024…

'Love the new songs so much!! I'm glad you're doing much better as well Lewis…

'These songs are just amazing!!! Thank you so much and I hope you have a great day/night <33 I also hope that you're okay.'



