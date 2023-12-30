Miley Cyrus hopes for ‘a fruitful life’ with boyfriend Maxx Moranda in the future

Miley Cyrus may see a fruitful life with Maxx Morando: Source

Miley Cyrus sees a “fruitful life” with her boyfriend Maxx Morando in the long run.



A source spilled to US Weekly, the Wrecking Ball singer is “still very much in love” with Maxx after the couple first sparked romance speculations back in November 2021.

“They're doing great,” shared an insider.

The source told the outlet, “Miley could see a healthy, positive and fruitful life with Maxx.”

“She’s learning from her past marriage and relationships and wants to build toward a better future with him,” claimed an insider.

Before Maxx, the singer-actress was married to Liam Hemsworth in 2018 and their divorce was finalised in 2020.

“Miley has learned from the mistakes she made in the past. This is what works for her and Maxx,” stated an insider.

The source noted that Maxx “doesn't enjoy the spotlight, however, he “is supportive of Miley and happy to be by her side at events, but prefers that they don’t share too much publicly”.

Earlier in September, the Hannah Montana star told US why she filed for divorce with Liam.

“It was in June [2019], which was the decision had been made that me and Liam's commitment to being married just really came from, of course, a place of love first, because we'd been together for 10 years,” she continued.

However, Miley added, “Also from a place of trauma and just trying to rebuild as quickly as we could.”