Prince William up against Queen Camilla for key role from King Charles

Prince William and Queen Consort Camilla may receive an important royal responsibility from King Charles.

The King gets to decide who is given the right to grant royal warrants and that duty may fall in the hands of his wife and his heir, William.

During the reign of late Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and Charles himself had the important role. Now, there is a possibility that the monarch may be shortlisting the number of warrants handed out to fashion labels that supply royal household in his quest to make eco-conscious choices.

Around 800 firms that supply the royal household will be coming under review.

The director of international affairs at the UK Fashion & Textile Association, Paul Alger, told the Telegraph that they “still have not seen an answer to is how many grantors will there be” and there are “conversations going on in the industry about whether Queen Camilla and the Prince of Wales will do it as well.”

While the future king may appear civil towards his stepmother, but Kate Middleton’s husband may have some grievances towards Camilla.

Alger stated that there is “a level of concern because everyone is thinking about what happens to those royal warrants when for example there are fewer people to give them.”

He also added that they are “fairly confident” that Charles will “want to look at perhaps a little bit more in-depth detail on the sustainable and ethical practices of businesses that are given warrants than in the past.”

Previously, royal author Angela Levin mentioned the William “has made it clear that Camilla is the wife of his father, but not a step-grandmother to his children.”

Moreover, his estranged brother, Prince Harry also slammed Camilla as “evil stepmother” in his bombshell memoir, Spare.