Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny may give their romance 'another chance'

Kendall Jenner is still reeling from heartbreak following her breakup with Bad Bunny.

According to sources, the 28-year-old model believes the Puerto Rican singer was “the one,” hence, the ending of their relationship only after less than a year of dating has left her “crushed.”

“They weren’t together for long, but they were definitely in love,” they told In Touch, adding that despite a “string of bad romances,” this one hit the 818 mogul a little different.

Jenner and Bunny initially sparked rumors of romance after they were spotted on a double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber in February.

The couple kept their relationship under wraps for quite some time, before making their first public appearance during Met Gala after-party in May.

The Kardashians star hinted at relationship trouble with the Effecto rapper via a telling post on Instagram earlier this month.

“what’s meant for me, will simply find me,” read the caption, accompanied by a photo of a sunset.

“They were as solid as any couple could be,” the insider explained, “or at least that’s what everyone thought. You never know what goes on behind closed doors. Obviously, there were problems.”

“It hurts too much for Kendall to have any contact with him,” they continued. “That said, they both may realize they miss each other and give their romance another chance.

“It’s not like anyone cheated,” the source insisted.

“So time will tell as to whether they get back together. There’s definitely love there,” they added.