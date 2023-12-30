Rihanna steps out in style with ASAP Rocky ahead of his looming prison threat

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are making sure to enjoy the festive season despite a looming court battle and its consequences.

The couple, with their sons, RZA, 19 months, and Riot, 4 months, were spotted on a shopping spree in style at the Kemo Sabe store in Aspen, Colorado.

The Fenty Beauty founder, 35, was seen dressed in matching shirt with the Fashion Killa rapper, 35, as she paired laid-back, baggy Balenciaga jeans.

Meanwhile, the rapper himself donned metallic leather pants and a fur coat, as their two kids were bundled up in Gucci.

The outing comes a month ahead of the Praise the Lord musician who is set to stand trial for an incident involving his former childhood best friend A$AP Relli, whose real name is Terell Ephron.

Rocky has been accused of firing a semi-automatic handgun at Relli after a heated discussion. Rocky was initially taken into police custody in April 2022 following the alleged incident and was released on $550,000 bail hours after the arrest.

In August 2022, Rocky pleaded not guilty, and has since maintained his innocence. He’s currently facing two felony counts and could potentially receive up to nine years of prison sentence if found guilty.