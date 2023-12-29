Taylor Swift's dad sparks controversy over 'creepy' rant

Taylor Swift’s dad Scott landed in hot water for an alleged email he wrote in 2005 about taking drastic measures to advance his popstar daughter’s career.

In a leaked email making rounds on X, formerly Twitter, he began, “Bear with me, I need to vent.”

Addressing the Grammy winner, Scott wrote, “I know one thing. No-one is going to aid you and Taylor in becoming successful more than I will.”

"I am your banker and I am you and Taylor's biggest fans. I will sell a s*** load of t-shirts,” he added.

In a follow-up rant, Scott claimed, "Who gets to go to New York, New England and every cool appearance? Not dad. Can't fix hair. Dad talks too much. Who pays for trips to New York? Dad."

He continued: “I am going to do anything that I think is appropriate to do advance Taylor’s career,” ending the rant with an apparent dig at the superstar’s mum Andrea.

“Finally, if you want to get rid of me, please forward this to Andrea,” he said.

The five-pages long e-mail was unveiled in the leaked court documents filed by Taylor’s former manager Daniel Dymtrow, who alleged that the singer and Scott owed him compensation for his efforts towards launching her career.

Fans rallied in to call Scott out for his 'creepy' behaviour, with one claiming, "The way he talks about Taylor like she's a business, tells me everything I need to know.”

Another expressed, “scott swift is a bad dad? i’m so shocked! it’s almost like taylor has tried to say that in multiple songs in various flowery ways.”

A third user chimed in, “the way that Scott talked about Andrea in that email is horrific…. he is a misogynist through and through.”