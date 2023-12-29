Lee Sun-Kyun begged for privacy in drug probe before death, cops declined request

‘Parasite’ star Lee Sun-Kyun reportedly died by suicide from carbon monoxide poisoning

Lee Sun-Kyun couldn’t take the public knowing the details of his legal troubles.

The late Parasite actor – who was found dead from apparent suicide on Wednesday – was under an ongoing police investigation for taking illegal drugs in South Korea.

Owing to the stringent laws and culture in South Korea, Sun-Kyun allegedly begged authorities to not reveal to the public that he was under investigation for using drugs just four days before his tragic death, per TMZ.

Police confirmed to the outlet Thursday that Sun-Kyun’s lawyer had requested cops to close the latest questioning round to the press, but they had declined.

His lawyer added that the award-winning actor was hopeful up until a day before his death that any future investigation would be in private as he had felt burdened by the media coverage and public scrutiny.

Though the Incheon Metropolitan Police Chief, Kim Hui-Jung expressed deep regret over the actor’s passing, he stood by their tough line of questioning, which Sun-Kyun had allegedly consented to.

Though no official reports have been made, Sun-Kyun’s death was determined to be suicide by carbon monoxide poisoning.