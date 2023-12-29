Lee Sun-Kyun begged for privacy in drug probe before death, cops declined request

Lee Sun-Kyun couldn’t take the public knowing the details of his legal troubles.
The late Parasite actor – who was found dead from apparent suicide on Wednesday – was under an ongoing police investigation for taking illegal drugs in South Korea.
Owing to the stringent laws and culture in South Korea, Sun-Kyun allegedly begged authorities to not reveal to the public that he was under investigation for using drugs just four days before his tragic death, per TMZ.
Police confirmed to the outlet Thursday that Sun-Kyun’s lawyer had requested cops to close the latest questioning round to the press, but they had declined.
His lawyer added that the award-winning actor was hopeful up until a day before his death that any future investigation would be in private as he had felt burdened by the media coverage and public scrutiny.
Though the Incheon Metropolitan Police Chief, Kim Hui-Jung expressed deep regret over the actor’s passing, he stood by their tough line of questioning, which Sun-Kyun had allegedly consented to.
Though no official reports have been made, Sun-Kyun’s death was determined to be suicide by carbon monoxide poisoning.
Scott Disick and Chloe Bartoli’s alleged affair in 2015 reportedly led to his breakup with Kourtney Kardashian
Eminem seeking a ‘protective order’ from Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon over court appearance
Lee Sun-Kyun faced severe public scrutiny as police investigated him for illegal drug use a few days before his death
Cardi B recently confirmed that she and husband Offset have been separated for a while now
Araina Grande and Ethan Slater were recently spotted at dinner with singer father Ed Butera
Yellowstone Park is an United States national landmark known for its thermal geographic features