Danny Masterson’s accusers seek to include fourth victim to rape lawsuit

Danny Masterson recently began his sentence at the North Kern State Prison in California

Danny Masterson fourth victim is taking a stand.

Just as the disgraced actor officially begins his long sentence, Masterson’s original rape accusers filed a request to the Los Angeles Superior Court on December 27 seeking to add another victim to the list.

In court documents obtained by Radar Online, the three women requested to modify their original complaint to add Ghost Dog actress Tricia Vessey as “an additional victim” of Masterson and the Church of Scientology based on “newly discovered facts” that did not exist when they first filed the lawsuit in 2019.

Vessey’s lawyer, John J. Kucera argued that she can now join the lawsuit thanks to the newly enacted California Sexual Abuse and Cover-up Accountability Act which eliminated the statute of limitation.

Vessey had previously testified as a witness against the That ‘70s Show star in his criminal trial, claiming that he raped her twice in 1996.

The documents detailed that when she took the stand for Masterson’s criminal trial, Vessey “was subjected to a campaign of harassment” by the Church of Scientology – just like each of the original accusers.

The new court filing came the same day that Masterson was transferred from an LA jail to the North Kern State Prison in Delano, California, to begin his sentence of 30 years to life on two counts of rape.