New Year’s celebrations banned across Pakistan in solidarity with Gaza

Palestinian children at a hospital after Israeli strikes injure several, in this undated image. — AFP

All New Year’s celebrations will remain banned across the country as Pakistan will stand in solidarity with Gazans, being oppressed by Israel, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar announced Thursday.



Pakistan consistently speaks out on behalf of the oppressed Palestinians in various international forums, condemning Israel's genocidal actions, which have resulted in the loss of thousands of lives.

In a televised address, Kakar said: “Pakistani nation is in a sad state [...] so keeping in mind the situation, the Government of Pakistan has decided to ban all celebrations related to New Year’s.”



Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar addressing the nation during a televised address from Islamabad, on December 28, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — Geo News

“I appeal to all Pakistanis: show solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians and observe simplicity with the dawn of the new year,” Kakar said, noting that the situation war was catastrophic.

Israel, determined to destroy Hamas, has launched a relentless air and ground offensive that has left vast areas of Gaza in ruins and killed at least 21,320 people, mostly women and children.

The situation in Gaza is terrible as the war has dragged on for more than 12 weeks, with Israeli officials vowing to continue pummeling the Hamas-run territory for several more months.

The head of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said the population of Gaza is in "grave peril", citing "terrible injuries, acute hunger and [...] severe risk of disease".

In his address, Kakar noted that Pakistan has sent two consignments of aid to Gaza and will send a third soon to help alleviate their plight in light of Israel’s deadly bombardment.

He noted that Pakistani authorities were also in contact with Egyptian and Jordanian counterparts to make sure that the efforts were directed for the betterment of Palestinians.

Several New Year’s functions — private and government-led — are held across Pakistan, with youth and families alike also enjoying the night out. However, celebratory firing and rash driving also lead to injuries and deaths on the occasion.



Meanwhile, Sharjah, an emirate of the United Arab Emirates, one of few Arab states that has official ties with Israel, also banned New Year's Eve fireworks this year as an expression of solidarity with the people of Gaza.

The ban is "a sincere expression of solidarity and humanitarian cooperation with our siblings in the Gaza Strip," Sharjah police said in a post on Facebook.