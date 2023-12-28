Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori embraces 'peace' after long 'chaos'

A clairvoyant predicts that after a tumultuous period, Kanye West and Bianca Censori's relationship will finally find peace. The rapper and model tied the knot in December last year and have been in the spotlight ever since due to their unconventional style.

Rumours of a split surfaced in November, leading to chaos. It was later revealed that Ye and Bianca had briefly separated in October.

However, the couple has been spotted out and about multiple times looking very loved-up since the separation reports surfaced.

Only a few weeks prior, Bianca was there at her husband's album launch party. She also shared a photo of herself with his children from his previous marriage to Kim Kardashian.

Celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman has analyzed the couple's star signs and birth charts to decipher their 2024 plans. Capricorns like Bianca will be impacted by two major astrological factors, as Inbaal disclosed.

For Bianca, "serious Saturn, the ruling planet for the sign of the Sea-goat, is in romantic Pisces all year long."

She added: "This means that love life will be Bianca's top priority every month of the year."

Inbaal went on: "She'll be making decisions based on what suits her husband, not what suits her. Self-sacrifice is a natural response when there are Pisces influences.

"Secondly, the planet of rebirth Pluto, which has been influencing Capricorn for the past 20 years, is about to say goodbye to January-borns. Between 1 and 20 of January, and then again between 3 September and 18 November 2024, Pluto is in Capricorn, so Bianca and her sign-mates may be moved to creating big life changes, but on all other dates, they will be finally at peace, after a long period of chaos."



