Prince William 'finds new brother' amid Prince Harry feud

Prince William filled the void in his heart left by Prince Harry with an apt replacement within the Royal Family.
Royal expert Jennie Bond suggested that the Prince of Wales shares a brother-like relationship with his brother-in-law Mike Tindall, in the wake of his rift with younger brother Harr.
The former rugby player and the husband of William’s cousin Zara has frequently dished on his playful relationship with the future King on his podcast.
Also Read: Kate Middleton to play 'mediator' between Prince Harry, Prince William
Most recently, Mike revealed he jokingly calls him ‘One Pint Willy’ for his inability to hold drunkenness after a few shots.
Zara and Mike were also spotted interacting with the Waleses during their Christmas walkabout at Sandringham earlier this week.
During an appearance on TalkTV, the royal expert shared, “I think, what was really interesting, was Mike Tindall, he had his arm around George, at one point. And what we see in Mike Tindall, is the uncle, that they lost in Harry.”
Also Read: Zara, Mike Tindall share interesting details about their bond with Kate and William
"William may have found a brother in Mike Tindall, the brother he lost."
Bond added: “He isn’t an uncle, of course, he’s a cousin, by marriage, but he acts, and is loved, like an uncle, by the kids and all alike, like the lost uncle.”
Chris Rock split from Lake Bell earlier in 2023 after a year of romance
Atelier Jolie is Angelina Jolie’s brand new fashion brand with store in NYC
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s son Chet followed in parents footsteps to acting and music
Chris Pratt opted for matching shirts with Arnold Shwarzenegger and sons for Christmas
Emma Heming’s husband Bruce Willis been fighting Aphasia and Dementia since February
Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison on two counts of rape