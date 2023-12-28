Prince William 'finds new brother' amid Prince Harry feud

Prince William filled the void in his heart left by Prince Harry with an apt replacement within the Royal Family.

Royal expert Jennie Bond suggested that the Prince of Wales shares a brother-like relationship with his brother-in-law Mike Tindall, in the wake of his rift with younger brother Harr.

The former rugby player and the husband of William’s cousin Zara has frequently dished on his playful relationship with the future King on his podcast.

Most recently, Mike revealed he jokingly calls him ‘One Pint Willy’ for his inability to hold drunkenness after a few shots.

Zara and Mike were also spotted interacting with the Waleses during their Christmas walkabout at Sandringham earlier this week.

During an appearance on TalkTV, the royal expert shared, “I think, what was really interesting, was Mike Tindall, he had his arm around George, at one point. And what we see in Mike Tindall, is the uncle, that they lost in Harry.”

"William may have found a brother in Mike Tindall, the brother he lost."

Bond added: “He isn’t an uncle, of course, he’s a cousin, by marriage, but he acts, and is loved, like an uncle, by the kids and all alike, like the lost uncle.”