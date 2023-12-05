Zara, Mike Tindall share interesting details about their bond with Kate and William

Kate Middleton, Prince William share strong relationship with Zara, Mike Tindall

King Charles's niece and Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall has given royal fans a rare glimpse into Princess Kate and Prince William's 'competitive' marriage.

In her previous appearance on Mike Tindall 's podcast, Princess of Wales revealed that she and her husband William like to get competitive on the tennis court - something that Zara's husband has now said is reflected in their 12-year marriage.



Mike, in an interview with Women's Weekly, said: "Ultimately, we’re two sports people, so if we’re playing table tennis neither of us wants to lose. It’s the same with board games. I thought that was a great side to see of the Princess of Wales: They’re the same [as us]."



The couple also shared that their children, all six of them combined, are also finding a competitive streak within them. Like Kate and William, Zara and Mike also share three children - nine-year-old Mia, five-year-old Lena and two-year-old Lucas.

Mike said: "Our kids play with their kids in this competition we have."



Zara also agreed with Mike that "competition done the right way is healthy", adding, "it drives people to get better; for sports people it drives you to train, it drives you to push as hard as you can. You need that. I think our families are fairly competitive. We’re very much involved in sports. It’s definitely been handed down."