Kate Middleton to play 'mediator' between Prince Harry, Prince William

Princess Kate could be expected to play mediator between Prince William and Harry; however, she is not ready to face sister-in-law Meghan Markle as of yet.

In a conversation on GB News, Patrick Christys and Kinsey Schofield reflected on the Princess of Wales’ feelings toward the couple across the pond following attacks from Harry and Meghan’s ‘mouthpiece’ Omid Scobie’s book Endgame.

Though Schofield insisted that the future Queen wants nothing to do with the Sussexes, Christys suggested he could see her “acting as some kind of mediator between Harry and William.”

“But I just think Meghan is dead to her”, he affirmed.

Schofield went on to point out the glaring discrepancy between the book’s claims that Kate didn’t accost to Meghan’s plea for help during the latter’s time in the Royal Family and her public advocacy for the acknowledgement of the mental health of women and children alike.

The Suits alum has consistently doubled down on claims that she was left to battle her mental health issues alone, which led to her contemplating suicide during her pregnancy with Prince Archie, now 4.

Scobie also suggested that William's wife gave her cold shoulder all through Meghan's time in the family, and the two didn't interact much.

“For Kate, who is a mental health ambassador who champions the early years sector, including focus on pregnancy right up until the age of five, you would think that that might have struck a chord with her,” the royal expert added.

