Arnold Shwarzenegger twins with Chris Pratt after son Patrick’s engagement

Arnold Shwarzenegger and Chris Pratt

Arnold Shwarzenegger and Chris Pratt exhibited the love and humour within the Shwarzeneggar family by posing in Patrick Shwarzenegger’s Instagram story in matching outfits.

Schwarzenegger was seen beaming broadly at the camera in the Instagram Story, accompanied by his son-in-law Chris Pratt and his sons Patrick and Christopher Schwarzenegger.

The quartet stood in front of a gorgeously decorated Christmas tree, wearing matching sunglasses and patchwork flannels.

Patrick humorously captioned the group, "Chad, Brad, Thad, Trent," in the lighthearted post, highlighting the humour and friendliness among the Schwarzenegger-Pratt family.

Patrick Schwarzenegger/Instagram

Together with his ex-wife Maria Shriver, Arnold is the father of two daughters, Katherine, 34, and Christina, 32, as well as two sons, Patrick, 30, and Christopher, 26.

In addition, he and Mildred Patricia Baena have a 26-year-old son named Joseph Baena.

The joyful Instagram story came following Patrick's news of his engagement to longtime love Abby Champion.

The good news was announced by the pair along with some pictures from a beach proposal that included an exquisite double-diamond engagement ring.

Arnold shared on TikTok his long-standing custom of donating gifts at the Hollenbeck Youth Centre, a local youth centre in Los Angeles.

Arnold did not only celebrated his son's engagement but also embraced the spirit of giving. In the caption, the actor claimed to have been bringing gifts to the centre for "over 30 years."