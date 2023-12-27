Barbra Streisand believes people should ‘wear’ whatever they feel regardless of age

Barbra Streisand talks about her style and self-expression in a latest interview

Barbra Streisand thinks people should express themselves and wear whatever they feel right irrespective of age.



In a new interview with The New York Times, Barbra said, “Self-expression has nothing to do with age.”

“People should express themselves and wear whatever they feel on any given day,” continued the 81-year-old.

Earlier in her career, the iconic singer recalled she was too afraid to show her “sensual side” at that time.

“Now I'm too old to care,” remarked the Funny Girl actress.

In her memoir, My Name is Barbra, the actress and singer told the BBC that she wanted to talk about her decades-long career.

“It was the only way to have some control over my life,” she mentioned.

Barbra pointed out, “This is my legacy. I wrote my story. I don't have to do any more interviews after this.”

While discussing about her personal life with PEOPLE, Barbra shared, “I guess when you get famous, there's a certain section of people that want to believe bad things about you.”

“This woman [who reviewed the book] talked about, ‘Well, I thought I was going to read a book written by a diva… She's not anything like that. She's a down-to-earth person. She's vulnerable,’” explained the actress.

Barbra added, “It's like she saw me through the book, so I accomplished what I set out to do: set the record straight by telling the truth.”