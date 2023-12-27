Queen Camilla beats Princess Kate with special Christmas party

Camilla beats Princess Kate in race of winning hearts

Queen Camilla has seemingly beaten much-adorned royal Princess Kate in race of winning hearts of the people as she invited a blind schoolgirl with a brain tumour to Windsor Castle for a special Christmas tea.

The Princess of Wales might be an inspiration for the Queen as Kate also never misses any opportunity to support and appreciate the children who suffer from any disability, but this Christmas gesture of Camilla raised her value in the eyes of royal fans.

Olivia Taylor, seven, was invited to Windsor Castle after the Queen heard she had performed at Buckingham Palace as part of the pre-recorded King's Christmas message.



Royal family's social media accounts shared the touching video on Tuesday, captioning: "Last week, The Queen was delighted to be joined by 7 year-old Olivia and family for a special Christmas tea at Windsor Castle."



While Partying with Camilla, Olivia gave a rendition of a classic Christmas song to the Queen. She also presented the a handmade ring.

Camilla and Olivia also exchanged some sweet words during the meeting. King Charles's wife poured Olivia her very first cup of tea which she "loved".

Camilla responded the sweet gesture of the little with her touching words, saying: "Oh you love tea, there you are you'll be able to have tea from now on."