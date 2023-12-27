Jason Sudiekis, Olivia Wilde’s kids CRASH ESPN Christmas interview

Jason Sudiekis with kids on ESPN interview

Jason Sudiekis’ Christmas morning interview with ESPN was an adorable disaster, thanks to the actor’s kids.



The Ted Lasso star's kids, Otis, 9, and Daisy, 7, who he shares with ex Olivia Wilde, interrupted their father's Christmas morning interview to share what they got for Christmas from Santa Claus this year.

The two piled on Jason with cuddles when he went on a video conference call to deliver his predictions on the basketball game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the New York Knicks on December 25. Jason was wearing an elf onesie and a Santa hat.

"A PS5", Otis revealed on ESPN's Bird & Taurasi Show in response to a question regarding their gifts from co-host Sue Bird. Daisy, meanwhile, shouted, "I got this!" while holding a stuffed dog in front of the camera.

Daisy went on to say that she had given her new stuffed animal the name "Grey Guy," which made Jason quip that the name was a little "on the nose" for a grey dog.

However, the children discovered more presents beneath their tree this year. Jason disclosed that he had purchased motorised bags for Otis and Daisy, enabling them to "drive them through the airport."

"I didn't have to wait for them and I didn't have the carry their backpacks," the Saturday Night Live alum remarked. "They're the gift that keeps on giving until they're too big."

In yet another endearing father-daughter exchange, Daisy intervened and informed Jason that it would "never happen."

"Never!" As Daisy and her brother started to scold their father, Jason made a joke about their foolish behaviour. Jason said, "I wish I can blame this on Christmas."



