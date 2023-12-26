Eddie Murphy reveals his love for Christmas celebrations

Eddie Murphy fond of Christmas tree and celebrations

Eddie Murphy is fond of Christmas celebrations.



In a new interview with PEOPLE magazine, Murphy is currently busy promoting his Prime Video’s movie, Candy Cane Lane and talks about his character Chris Carver in the holiday flick.

“My house is beyond Chris Carver every year — my house is all out Christmas,” said the 62-year-old in a joint interview with co-star Tracee Ellis Ross.

Murphy stated, “We’re talking about one behemoth tree. When you walk in the house, this tree has to be.”

While the 2023 Rockefeller Centre tree, a Norway Spruce, is 80 feet tall and weighs 12 tons, Murphy’s tree inside his Los Angeles home is reportedly shorter but still large compared to other most indoor Christmas trees.

Murphy revealed “Our tree is 20 feet high. Where the tree is, the roof is open. The tree doesn’t come up that high, but if we wanted to [go bigger], the roof slides open.”

“I have a convertible house,” he added.

Earlier this year, Murphy received the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes for his lifetime contributions to the entertainment industry.

Meanwhile, Murphy’s character sets his sights on winning his neighbourhood’s competition for the best-decorated house in Candy Cane Lane, which was released on December 1.