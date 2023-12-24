Paddy McGuinness confirms romance following Christine's revelation about his dating life

Paddy McGuinness has sparked speculation about his dating life with a cryptic post on social media.
The 50-year-old TV presenter, who ended his 11-year marriage with ex-wife Christine, 35, in July 2022, hinted at a potential new romance in an Instagram stories update.
In the post, McGuinness shared a snapshot featuring two tea mugs of different sizes amusingly labeled as 'His and Hers.'
This development follows Christine's disclosure that her former husband is actively dating, even though the two continue to live together.
The amicable ex-couple shares their family home to co-parent their children, Penelope (nine) and twins Felicity and Leo (seven), all of whom have autism.
Despite the recent revelation, the estranged pair have planned to spend Christmas together, prioritizing a supportive environment for their children.
