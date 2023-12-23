Meghan Markle urged to spare King Charles in tell-all memoir

Meghan Markle, who is reportedly planning to begin working on her tell-all memoir, has been advised not to involve King Charles in any more controversies.

In conversation with TalkTV, royal commentator Esther Krakue shared, "Give King Charles a break because in all of this, we're not thinking this man is 75, we don't know how long has has left."

Speaking of the monarch's growing age, the expert added, "We all know that the older you get the more you think of your legacy and what to pass on."

While talking about Meghan's expected explosive book, Esther added, "... Give this old man a break. Anything they have in the pipeline, whatever they want to say can wait because we know Meghan has a book potentially coming out.."

The royal expert criticised Prince Harry and Meghan for unnecessarily involving the royal family in their projects to make them more "successful."

In 2023, the royals made headlines after the former Suits actress' alleged 'mouthpiece' Omid Scobie revealed the names of two senior members involved in racist conversations about the California-based couple's son Archie.

The latest drama portrayed the royal family in a bad light, which further strained their relationship with Harry and Meghan.