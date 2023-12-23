Zac Efron slammed for being 'disrepectful' on Kelly Clarkson show

file footage

Zac Efron, 36 has been called out by fans for allegedly showing attitude on The Kelly Clarkson Show aired on Thursday.



The actor appeared on the show to promote his new film The Iron Claw, accompanied by his young castmates; Harris Dickinson, Stanley Simons, and Jeremy Allen White.

In a clip that surfaced on the internet, the High School Musical alum can be seen pulling off his 'rude' look with a pair of sunglasses. The actor sported a red almost turtle-neck sweater, pairing it with brown pants.

Meanwhile, the host donned a black dress teamed with a steamy red lip.

Efron first sparked viewers' ick when he tried changing the subject after Clarkson mentioned his show, High School Musical.

Kelly laughingly shared: "Everyone on my crew is a High School Musical fan. And so, it's like American Idol. You're never going to get away from it."



Zac claimed: "I voted for you," before quickly changing the subject.

He went on to add, "Sorry I'm wearing shades... I hurt my eye..."

Fans were quick to comment on the actor’s attitude.

One viewer shared: "Why does he have sunglasses on? So rude."

"Take off the sunglasses... come on," another added.

"Why wear dark glasses indoors on a talk show?" a third person mentioned. "I think it’s disrespectful to Kelly."

A fourth fan chimed in, commenting: "Love ya, Zac, but please take the sunglasses off inside."