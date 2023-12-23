Jessica Simpson finds it ‘gratifying’ to balance busy schedule between music and kids

Jessica Simpson on balancing her busy schedule between kids and music

Jessica Simpson is finding it tough to balance her busy schedule between working new music and taking care of three kids with husband Eric Johnson.



A source spilled to Life & Style, “Jessica is trying to do it all. It’s been hard but gratifying for her.”

While Simpson’s work schedule might not match up to the typical 9-5 others are used to, the singer is giving it all in to do whatever she can in order to share her songs with the world again after a 13-year hiatus from the industry.

“She wants to focus on making music again. She wants to pursue that passion and see where it leads at this stage of her life,” pointed out an insider.

Earlier in an interview at the 37th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards in NYC, Simpson revealed, “I am back and forth a lot so now they know what it’s like to miss me and I feel very loved.”.

“They helped me find a house [in Nashville], we all moved there, they picked their rooms, that type of stuff, but they’re in school so I have two weeks [in Nashville], two weeks home,” said the songstress.

While talking about her husband, Simpson noted, “He's with the kids. I had to have somebody with the kids.”

Simpson’s life improved drastically after she gave up drinking six years ago via OK!

A source told the outlet, “Her life has totally changed for the better in so many ways and not just physically.”

“They used to bicker a lot when she drank. Now they’ve learned to communicate better. Jessica is in touch with her feelings and not hiding behind booze anymore,” added an insider.