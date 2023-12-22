Victoria Beckham, Nicola Peltz beach dance - a real Christmas treat for fans

Victoria Beckham, Nicola Peltz beach dance goes viral

Former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham and her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz have sent temperatures soaring with their sizzling dance moves at a beach in newly shared video.

David Beckham's fashion designer wife Victoria and Brooklyn's sweetheart Nicola have buried the hatchet to enjoy the festive season with their family ahead of Christmas and New Year.

Victoria and David's eldest son Brooklyn turned to Instagram on Thursday to offer a real Christmas treat to the fans as he shared an adorable family video, showing them all saying goodbye to 2023 with all sweet memories.

Victoria also shared the video to her Instagram Story, featuring her and Nicola in their beach looks while dancing in the sand at sunset.



Nicola appeared to be a beach queen in a black shirt and white shorts she followed Victoria's lead while moving along to the beat of the music.

Dressed in black swimsuit Brooklyn's mom is seen dancing and playfully grabbing her daughter-in-law's hands near the end of the clip.



"Love you @nicolaannepelrzbeckham," she captioned the clip, adding: "We hadn't drunk much at all!"



Nicola responded in the same way with the holiday spirit as she shared the clip on her Instagram Story and wrote: "Love you!!"

David Beckham, Victoria and children Harper, Cruz, Brooklyn, and the couple's daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz all are seen making the family moments memorable with their amazing chemistry together while enjoying the beach day in the video.